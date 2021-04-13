Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of PRIM opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

