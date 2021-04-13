Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.