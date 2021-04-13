Private Capital Group LLC Has $548,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 240.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $326.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

