Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.