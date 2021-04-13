Private Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $488.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $269.51 and a one year high of $489.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.89.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

