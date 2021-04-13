PRIZM Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $922,372.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,363,113 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

