Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 514.7% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

