Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.67 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $81.13 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,741,749,783 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,658,982 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

