PTON Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $338,514.62 and $271.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

