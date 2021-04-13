Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Public Company Management stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,572. Public Company Management has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

