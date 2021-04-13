Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Public Company Management stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,572. Public Company Management has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.
Public Company Management Company Profile
