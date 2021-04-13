Pundi X[old] (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0045

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[old] has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $1.76 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00056445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00084404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.00623220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,751,963,902 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.