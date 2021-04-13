Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,019. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Pure Energy Minerals
