Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,019. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

