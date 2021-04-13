Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRPPF opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

