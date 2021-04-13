Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PRPPF opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
About Purplebricks Group
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.