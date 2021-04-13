Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSE:SC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

