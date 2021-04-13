Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Lifted by Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$2.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The stock has a market cap of C$111.02 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.69.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

