Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Reduced by Analyst

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE LEG opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

