Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

