Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.55.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.56 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

