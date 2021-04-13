Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $5.89. Qumu shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 88,380 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, Director Edward D. Horowitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Comments


