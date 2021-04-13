RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,143. RadView Software has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
About RadView Software
See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.