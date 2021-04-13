Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RADLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.