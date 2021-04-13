Randolph Co Inc Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Randolph Co Inc cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,951 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

