Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

