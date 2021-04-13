Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

EDOW opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

