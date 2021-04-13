Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $187.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.