Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

