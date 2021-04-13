Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dynex Capital worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $99,995.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DX opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $591.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

