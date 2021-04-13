Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 124,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 297.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock worth $5,065,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE:WGO opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

