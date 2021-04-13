Raymond James Reiterates C$22.00 Price Target for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) received a C$22.00 price target from Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.22.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.95. 338,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,770. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.