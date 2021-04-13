Raymond James Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at C$824,337.50.

