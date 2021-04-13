Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

NYSE:RYAM opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $553.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

