Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,683.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

RB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, with a total value of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock remained flat at $GBX 6,498 ($84.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,966.66. The firm has a market cap of £46.33 billion and a PE ratio of 39.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.