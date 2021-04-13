Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 686.10 ($8.96).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 657.40 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 534.47. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 671.60 ($8.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit