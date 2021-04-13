Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 686.10 ($8.96).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 657.40 ($8.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 534.47. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 671.60 ($8.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

