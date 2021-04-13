Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.
Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,802. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.
In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
