Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,802. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.