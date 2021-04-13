Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) vs. Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Financial Contrast

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Replimune Group and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Replimune Group and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.80%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Vaxart’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Vaxart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -19.06 Vaxart $9.86 million 62.35 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -6.07

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Vaxart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is also developing therapeutic vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. (Janssen) to evaluate the company's proprietary oral vaccine platform for the Janssen universal influenza vaccine program. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

