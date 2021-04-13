Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Repsol stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 58,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,954. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

