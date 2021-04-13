Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,954. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

