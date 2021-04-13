Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sherritt International Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$202.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.