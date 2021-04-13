Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 114,460 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.