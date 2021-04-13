RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REDU opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.