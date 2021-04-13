Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

