Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of ROK opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.80 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

