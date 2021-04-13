ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $30.46 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00388025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

