Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $494,511.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.30 or 0.00010014 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $494,511.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00258637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.00668541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,690.77 or 0.99586508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.64 or 0.00909652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,638 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.