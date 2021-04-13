Ruler Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $243,852.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $243,852.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $333.24 or 0.00530155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.00261998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.89 or 0.00671179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,604.41 or 0.99596611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.97 or 0.00911533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

