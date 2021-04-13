Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RYAAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit