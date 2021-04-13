Ryanair’s (RYAAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RYAAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

