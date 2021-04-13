Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $104.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.10 million to $116.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $313.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $788.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 14,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

