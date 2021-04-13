Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €144.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €117.78 ($138.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.11. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

