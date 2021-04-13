Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 5.6%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.45 and last traded at $70.48. 21,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 495,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

