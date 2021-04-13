Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.